Chester Planning Commission meeting for March 30

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. with teleconferencing available for members and the public. Below is its agenda and a note on teleconferencing.

1. Review minutes from the Feb. 17, 2020 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Approve reporting form and Town Plan amendments

4. Discuss Wood Processing use over 6,000 square feet in R18

5. Discuss non-residential uses town-wide

6. Discuss Building and Construction Trades, Heavy Construction Trades and Professional Office uses in R18

7. Discuss date and agenda for next meeting

8. Adjourn

For those interesting in attending via tele-conferencing, please contact either Zoning Administrator Michael Normyle via Michael.normyle@chestervt.gov or Recording Secretary Cathy Hasbrouck via cathy.hasbrouck@chestervt.gov