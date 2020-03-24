Covid-19 cases hit 95; 2 more patients die

By Shawn Cunningham

Twenty more people in Vermont have tested for the coronavirus that causes the illness Covid-19, latest figures from the Vermont Health Department announced on Tuesday afternoon, March 23.

According to the Health Department’s website, the number of those infected rose from 75 Monday to 95 on Tuesday, with the number of people tested overall rising by 362 to 1,535.

The number of deaths also rose — from five to seven – but no details on the victims’ ages, genders or county of residence were available this afternoon.

The increases in positive cases were in Chittenden County (up by 8 to 40), Bennington County (up by 5 to 9), Windsor County (up 3 to 15), Addison County (up 2 to 8), Rutland (up by 1 to 5), and Lamoille County (up from 1 case to 2.) Grand Isle and Essex counties continue to have no reported cases.

Late this afternoon, the Health Department also said that about 10 asymptomatic and short-term patients at Burlington Health and Rehabilitaton Center, which has had the highest single infection rate in the state, are being moved to adapted rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington.

These patients are to receive care from clinicians at University of Vermont Medical Center and be discharged directly to their homes after they are determined to be well enough.