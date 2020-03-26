© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Gov. Phil Scott today directed schools to remain closed through June, but continue distance learning. This extends the previous directive closing Pre-k-12 schools from March 18 to April 6.

The decision, according to a press release, was made to slow the spread of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the disease that has killed eight in Vermont since March 19. The order also directs school districts to come up with plans for distance learning by Monday, April 13.

“I fully appreciate the impact and difficulty of this decision,” said Scott. “I also recognize it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year. But I’m encouraged by the creativity I’ve seen from administrators, educators and parents already, which is why I know, together, they can rise to the occasion.”

Scott also praised educators who are setting up programs to care for the children of essential persons – like health care and public safety workers. “I am so proud and appreciative of their hard work, creative can-do attitude and their willingness to step up in this moment of service. These educators, and the staff supporting them, represent the very best of our public education system.”

The governor’s press release said that the Agency of Education will provide technical guidance to districts on how to implement continuity of learning plans by Friday, March 27, specifically looking to address challenges around equitable access to learning opportunities, free and appropriate public education for students with disabilities, continuation of school meals, and school attendance and school calendar requirements.

It went on to say that the Department for Children and Families will provide updated reimbursement provisions for child-care providers.

The administration is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27.