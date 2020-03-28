© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Health Department today announced that the number of positive results for the coronavirus jumped from 183 to 211, from a total of 2,374 people tested. The number of patients who have died also rose by two to 12.

There were no new cases in Windsor and Windham counties, while Bennington saw a rise of two and Rutland saw a rise of one. The majority of the new cases occurred in Chittenden County.

Yesterday, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine told a press conference that the state had secured more kits for gathering specimens and materials for laboratory testing and would begin a “full-court press” of testing as part of a “containment strategy” to help slow the spread of the virus.

That includes more latitude for doctors in ordering tests for Covid-19. Where the guidance in the past has been fairly strict and limiting, now people with “mild to moderate symptoms” will have more opportunity to be tested. The idea, according to Levine, is to identify more Covid-19 positive people early and isolate them to slow the spread of the virus.

Levine said that people cannot just go to a testing site but that the test must be ordered by a physician. He asked that people wait until later in the day to call their health-care providers to give the provider the opportunity to read the state’s guidance. The results released today represent the latest numbers and, with lab turnaround times, it is unlikely they represent results from the change in testing.