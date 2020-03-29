Chester Select Board agenda for April 1, 2020
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 via Zoom and at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., where the Select Board chair and the town manager will be located. Zoom log-in information was not available at publication time. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the March 18, 2020 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business/Last Meeting
4. Annual Paper of Record
5. Sign Annual Financial Plan
6. Appoint Secretary to Selectboard
7. Appoint Whiting Library Trustee; Robert Nied
8. Appoint Town Manager
9. Update RE: COVID-19
10. Sign Contract for Emergency Services Building
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
