Chester Select Board agenda for April 1, 2020

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 via Zoom and at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., where the Select Board chair and the town manager will be located. Zoom log-in information was not available at publication time. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 18, 2020 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Annual Paper of Record

5. Sign Annual Financial Plan

6. Appoint Secretary to Selectboard

7. Appoint Whiting Library Trustee; Robert Nied

8. Appoint Town Manager

9. Update RE: COVID-19

10. Sign Contract for Emergency Services Building

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn