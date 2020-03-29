Hospitals must protect patient information
From Grace Cottage Hospital
In light of the recent pandemic of novel coronavirus known as Covid-19, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend has received inquiries about patients that have been tested for coronavirus within the community.
While it is understandable that people want this information to protect themselves and their families, Grace Cottage is unable to disclose any protected health information regarding any patient care or treatment.
The federal Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act — HIPAA — was enacted in 1996 to protect patient privacy and to ensure that patients can receive the confidential care they need. This law, by which Grace Cottage and all hospitals and medical care personnel are bound, protects patients’ rights not to have their protected health information shared with any others except those directly involved in their health care.
For more information regarding this law by clicking here. You can also call Grace Cottage’s privacy officer Susan Kapral at 802-365-3626.
When the Vermont Department of Health confirms a positive coronavirus test, it contacts the patient and identifies any contacts that the patient has had during the infectious stage of the virus. For more information regarding this, click here, but statistical information is posted daily.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is working hard to protect the community’s health. If you have general questions about Grace Cottage, please call 802-365-9109.
