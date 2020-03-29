State Police check compliance at hundreds of hotels/motels

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police troopers visited 295 lodging establishments across the state to check their compliance with Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order which required commercial lodging establishments to immediately begin to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic according to a VSP press release issued Sunday afternoon.

The order specifies that lodging establishments be closed except under limited circumstances, including:

Housing vulnerable populations (emergency shelter for homeless individuals) as arranged through the state.

Providing accommodations for health care workers, or other workers deemed necessary to support public health, public safety or critical infrastructure.

Use of lodging properties being as quarantine facilities as arranged by the state.

Limited verifiable extenuating circumstances for the care and safety of Vermonters.

The information coming out of the compliance checks will be used in considering any additional steps needed to help meet the goals of the order. About 20 sites remain to be contacted.