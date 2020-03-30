Chester Chatter: Keeping busy while cooped up

By Ruthie Douglas

When I first bought the home I still live in, everyone asked if I liked the picture window in the living room.

I responded that it would be perfect when I got older to watch traffic and see what is happening farther down the road.

Now that I am older and with the shutdown due to Covid-19, I do entertain myself looking out that big window.

My life — as has yours — has certainly changed and we are all trying to adjust.

I spend time coloring in adult coloring books. I keep the TV on for background noise as well as for company. And I now know more facts and factoids — including trivia — than ever. So if you have a question, just ask!

My friends and I keep track of each other and share news over the telephone. Another thing I have been doing is cleaning. Wow. I am finding many items I had forgotten I even owned or that I have lost over the years.

So, my friends, keep busy and make the best of what has been dealt us. Stay safe, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

Do you remember?

Do you remember S&H Green Stamps and Gold Bond Stamps? You received the stamps when you made specific purchases, then pasted them in a book.

Then you would trade the completed books for rather nice items, including home furnishings. I remember getting a blanket, a mirror and a Coleman lantern.

The S&H trading shop had been located in the current Springfield Plaza.

Can you recall the Sunday funnies? Do you recall having your gas pumped for you and oil checked when you went to the gas station?

Can you remember penny candies and cookies, two for 5 cents?

Remember dial telephones and phone booths?

How old were you when Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune first appeared on TV?