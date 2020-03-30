Weston board delays decision on special Town Meeting in its first remote session

By Bruce Frauman

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

In its first video-conferencing meeting during the Covid-19 shutdown, the Weston Select Board on March 24 delayed action on a proposal by board chair Denis Benson to hold a special Town Meeting to postpone large town expenditures such as a $90,000 bridge replacement and $30,000 for a fire truck, which would save about $0.06 on the tax rate.

Board member Jim Linville said much more research was needed before taking action.

Town Clerk Kim Seymour said she would call the Secretary of State’s office for guidance on proceding. The tax rate, she said, needs to be set in early July. Benson was in attendance by phone during the Zoom meeting, while Seymour attended at the Town Office, as required by law in case a member of the public should wish to attend.

Also, the board hired Seymour as interim acting Select Board administrative assistant until June 1 or a permanent replacement is found, which ever comes first.

Seymour, who is not only Town Clerk but Town Treasurer, will not take on the grant-writing duties required by the permanent position.

Board member Bruce Downer said he had contacted one applicant for the administrative assistant post, but had not yet received a reply. He said others who may be qualified live too far away. Board member Annie Fuji’i agreed that she was interested in more than one candidate, but said she had not considered distance.

Seymour, speaking as Town Clerk, received permission to be able to continue to pay her assistant even though she cannot work in the office. Seymour said the assistant now works from. Payments were approved through April 15.

Seymour added that she will post information on the town website for small businesses who want to be able to keep paying their employees as well.

As long as they do not duplicate any similar efforts or exceed $600, the board accepted Deborah and Wayne Granquist’s offer to print and mail a postcard to all Weston residences with phone numbers of needed services. The town will reimburse them for any expenses. Board members Fuji’i and Charles Goodwin expressed concern that the Granquists not duplicate the efforts of area emergency management directors, social services, churches and the rescue squad.

In other business:

The board agreed to approve financial information and sign a certificate of compliance for the Vermont Department of Transportation. Goodwin said this had been previously approved by the board and was sent to VTrans which sent back final documents for signatures.

The board approved Linville’s motion that the town “seriously consider” the Little School’s request to be relieved of rent obligations and “based on what level or state reimbursement they get, we will act accordingly.”