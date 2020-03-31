Chester Select Board to hold April 15 public hearing for Town Plan changes
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 31, 2020 | Comments 0
In accordance with the provisions of 24 V.S.A. §4384, the Town of Chester Select Board will hold the second (and final) of two public hearings on April 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Offices to hear public comments on adopting the Chester Town Plan with amendments as described here. The meeting will be held via Zoom. See the town’s website for information on how to link to the meeting.
