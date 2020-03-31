College News
The following students have been selected for inclusion on the fall 2019 Dean’s List for academic achievement at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.
Samuel Cowles of South Londonderry, a member of the Class of 2022.
Keegan Ewald of Cavendish, of the Class of 2023.
Hanako Kusumi of South Londonderry, a member of the Class of 2023.
Mikayla Lathrop of South Londonderry, of the Class of 2021 and a major in environmental studies-mathematics.
