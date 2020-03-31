Green Up Day delayed til May 30

Effective Monday, March 30, Green Up Vermont’s plan is to postpone Green Up Day from Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, May 30. The distribution of Green Up Day supplies will happen the first week in May, organizers announced.

Although Green Up is shifting its planning toward May 30, the organization will still look for final guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and Gov. Phil Scott.

Green Up Executive Director Kate Alberghini said, “We will be ramping up our communications around coronavirus safety, wearing gloves, protection from ticks and sharp objects, and other things for the next eight weeks.”

She added that Green UP will be informing principals “so that school personnel can communicate with students virtually about Green Up Day and their participation in this community service.” The organization will also be launching an updated App to aid in building virtual teams, track routes and bags and help grow participation all over the state.

Trash drop off locations can be managed with little to no close contact in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.