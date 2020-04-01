© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Three police agencies are searching for a Springfield man who was reported missing to Hartford Police and was last seen in Chester.

Joshua Webster, 39 of Springfield was last seen leaving a home on Regina Drive in Chester early in the morning on Saturday March 7. A relative reported him missing to Hartford Police on Thursday March 19, 2020.

On March 31, 2020, Hartford Police asked for help from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team to search a house on the Quechee West Hartford Road in Hartford that is owned by Joshua Webster. On April 1, 2020, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisted Hartford Police Department with the search of that residence in Hartford.

Webster is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 – 160 pounds with a slender build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are investigating all potential explanations for Webster’s disappearance. Anyone with any information regarding Webster and this investigation is asked to contact any of the investigative agencies