To the editor: Covid-19 affects funeral practices

As of Wednesday March 25, 2020 Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield will not be able to hold public services of any kind, and private services will be very limited.

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine have made it very clear that if we have any chance in containing this virus we must stay home to stay safe. If we do not subscribe to this, we risk a significantly higher infection and mortality rate.

Funeral directors like health-care providers are on the front lines of this battle. There have been extensive conversations within our vocation and with the Vermont Health Department on how we move forward caring for the dead and the living.

As we face these uncertain days ahead, Davis Memorial Chapel has been and will be here to serve you. During these extraordinary times it will be necessary to delay public gatherings.

These following things you can count on:

We are and will continue to be present to serve you and care for your loved one.

We will help you plan a service that can, and should take place, just at a later date.

We are here every day to help navigate these uncertain times.

Based on current CDC, National Funeral Directors Association and state and federal guidelines and requirements, we cannot, for at least the next 30 days, hold public calling hours or funerals.

As of March 25, gatherings must be kept to 10 or fewer people so we can offer a private service for 10 or fewer immediate family members and discuss options for public services to be held at a later date. We will work with each family to offer the best possible options to celebrate the life of their loved one.

We encourage everyone to show their love and support to the families of those who have passed by sharing condolences, memories, and pictures on our Facebook page with the posted obituary.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult and unprecedented time.

Scott Page

Davis Memorial Chapel

Springfield