TRSU board agenda for April 2
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 2. There is a clickable link on the TRSU home page to join the meeting. Below is its agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. REORGANIZING THE BOARD
ELECTIONS:
a. Board Chair
b. Board Vice Chair
c. Board Clerk
d. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. February 13, 2020, Regular Meeting
V. APPOINTMENTS:
a. Appoint Warrant Signer
b. Set Regularly Scheduled Meeting Date, Time & Location
c. Appoint Recording Secretary
VI. FINANCIAL:
a. Bank Selection(s)
VII. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IX. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
X. OLD BUSINESS
a. Superintendent Search
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. School Dismissal Updates
b. Authorization of Electronic Warrant Approval
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(3)
Interview candidate for superintendent position
XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. May 7, 2020 – TBD
XV. ADJOURNMENT:
