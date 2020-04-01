TRSU board agenda for April 2

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 2. There is a clickable link on the TRSU home page to join the meeting. Below is its agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. REORGANIZING THE BOARD

ELECTIONS:

a. Board Chair

b. Board Vice Chair

c. Board Clerk

d. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. February 13, 2020, Regular Meeting

V. APPOINTMENTS:

a. Appoint Warrant Signer

b. Set Regularly Scheduled Meeting Date, Time & Location

c. Appoint Recording Secretary

VI. FINANCIAL:

a. Bank Selection(s)

VII. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:

VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IX. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

X. OLD BUSINESS

a. Superintendent Search

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

a. School Dismissal Updates

b. Authorization of Electronic Warrant Approval

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(3)

Interview candidate for superintendent position

XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. May 7, 2020 – TBD

XV. ADJOURNMENT: