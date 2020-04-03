© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

In a press release issued late this afternoon, the governor’s office has clarified that the expiration dates for previous orders have all been extended to April 15.

This new order makes clear that any previous orders – including those closing bars and restaurants for dine-in service, and the Department of Motor Vehicles for in-person operation, which would have otherwise expired April 6 are now extended.

The press release went on to say that the April 15 expiration remains in place for the Governor’s declared State of Emergency and all addenda covering mass gatherings, postponing non-essential medical procedures, business closures and his Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

The governor’s office has said that the expiration will be re-evaluated in consultation with the Health Department. It is expected that further extensions will be issued.