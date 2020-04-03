Londonderry Select Board agenda for April 6

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will begin meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6. There will be no physical presence.

To access the meeting remotely please follow these instructions:

Via web: https://zoom.us/j/289761009 (Meeting ID: 289 761 009);

Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 289 761 009).

It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom

software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the board will not dedicate time to

educating the public in its use.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of March 16, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Solid Waste Coordinator – Compliance with regulations on disposal of food scraps; c. Town Clerk – Delay applicability of dog registration late fee [20 V.S.A. §3581(a)]

8. Transfer Station: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Award contract for Derry Woods Road Culvert Project; c. Annual VTrans Certification of Compliance with Town Road & Bridge Standards and

network Inventory; d. Annual Town Highway Financial Plan certification [19 V.S.A. §306(j); e. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 V.S.A. §1400a]

10. Old Business: a. Town Office generator – Discussion on connection to Town garage

11. New Business: a. Feral Swine monitoring on Town property; b. Discuss budget matters; c. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the

public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. §313 (a)(1)(E); d. Executive Session – Possible disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee, per 1 V.S.A. §313(a)(4)

12. Adjourn