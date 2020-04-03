Northern counties continue to take brunt of Covid-19 cases

By Cynthia Prairie

Since The Telegraph last reported the number of Covid-19 infections in the state of Vermont on Tuesday, almost 100 more cases have been reported, taking that number from 293 to 389 today, Friday, April 3.

The total number of tests for the virus statewide is 5,228, indicating that more than 500 people have been tested in the previous 24 hours.

Since yesterday, the overall number of infections has risen by 51.

Since Tuesday, four more people have died, for a total of 17.

The majority of the infections continue to be in the northern counties of the state, with Chittenden seeing the biggest rise — from 152 on Tuesday to 199 today. Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Caledonia, Washington and Orange counties totaled 75, a rise of 12 cases. Essex and Grand Isle remain free of any reported infections.

Addison County has experienced nine more cases in those three days, up to 32, with the biggest rise — 6 — coming in the last 24 hours. Rutland also saw a rise of 9 during the same three-day time period, while Windham has 10 more cases. Bennington and Windsor saw a rise of three more cases during those three days.