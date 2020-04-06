Grace Cottage addresses physical therapy needs

The Department of Homeland Security and the state of Vermont have identified that physical and occupational therapy are essential components of healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the outpatient rehabilitation licensed physical and occupational therapists at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend are continuing to welcome patients in a variety of ways:

In-Person Visits: Extensive preventative and precautionary measures have been taken at Grace Cottage’s Wolff Outpatient Center to keep all outpatients as healthy and safe as possible. All patients and all employees are screened as they arrive.

Online/Telehealth Visit: Grace Cottage’s therapists can work with patients who are unable to come to our Wolff Outpatient Building at this time. Our therapists can work with patients via audio and/or video so that two-way communication can occur during these physical and/or occupational therapy visits. For those who have Internet access, plus a device with a camera (phone, computer or tablet) and access to e-mail, a telehealth virtual visit is possible. For others, “visits” can be made by telephone.

Grace Cottage’s Rehabilitation Services are located at 163 Grafton Road in Townshend, by appointment, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 802-365-3637 for more information.