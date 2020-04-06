Signs of the Times: A trip through Chester

| Apr 06, 2020 | Comments 0

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

During the last week of March, Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham of The Chester Telegraph took a drive around Chester taking photos of signs posted by various businesses and organizations. As of this writing, several of the signs are certainly outdated, since Gov. Phil Scott has ordered continued shutdowns of non-essential services. Click any photo to launch the gallery.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business, community reaction & activityCommunity and Arts LifeCovid 19 CoverageIn the CommunitySouthern Vermont activity

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.