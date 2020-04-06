Signs of the Times: A trip through Chester
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 06, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
During the last week of March, Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham of The Chester Telegraph took a drive around Chester taking photos of signs posted by various businesses and organizations. As of this writing, several of the signs are certainly outdated, since Gov. Phil Scott has ordered continued shutdowns of non-essential services. Click any photo to launch the gallery.
Filed Under: Business, community reaction & activity • Community and Arts Life • Covid 19 Coverage • In the Community • Southern Vermont activity
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.