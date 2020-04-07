Chester DRB agenda for April 13, 2020
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 07, 2020
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for two site visits beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13 prior to its Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Below is its agenda.
5 p.m. Site Visit 1482 Quarry Road
5:25 p.m. Site Visit 220 S. Main St
To join the DRB meeting by Zoom, call (646) 558 8656 and enter the Meeting ID 250 771 035#. To join in online: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 250 771 035 or https://zoom.us/j/250771035 (Via ZOOM tele-conference)
1) Review draft minutes from the March 23rd meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Parker Conditional Use application (#549)
4) Kapp Boundary Line Adjustment application (# 550)
5) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters
