Food, funds available through Black River Good Neighbors

As the Covid-19 crisis deepens and the economy worsens, the staff at Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow continues to help the community with food and financial assistance. “We’ve closed the store, but the food shelf is operating to help anyone in need,” said Krey Kellington, Food Program director.

“Several people have contacted the food shelf since losing their jobs. So long as the need is there, the food shelf will stay open and families will be fed,” she said.

BRGNS, which serves Ludlow, Cavendish, Mt. Holly and Plymouth, doesn’t need volunteers right now because the skeleton staff want to keep personal contacts to a minimum. Also, to avoid contacts, staff only serve people who call ahead to arrange for a pickup. The food will be waiting when the client arrives; there will be no need for personal contact, and everyone will keep a safe distance.

The food shelf never charges for its services and can help with rent, utilities or heat if lost paychecks make such payments impossible.

If you need food and cannot afford to buy it, please call (802) 228-3663 and speak with Executive Director Audrey Bridge or Krey to arrange for help.