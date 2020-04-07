By Shawn Cunningham

V

ermont’s Department of Health today rolled out a new Covid-19 activity dashboard that gives the public much more detailed information than has been available to date.

There are still totals of tests, infections, hospitalizations and deaths and there’s still a map, but now a visitor to the department’s Covid-19 page can toggle between a map with total positive tests per county and one that shows how many positives there are per 10,000 people in each county.

And there’s some basic demographics like positives by gender (currently 54.09 percent women vs. 45.91 percent men) as well as positive tests by age (the highest group is people between 50 and 59 at 105 positives.)

Something else that’s new is the listing of deaths by county, which up to this point, the health department has been keeping under wraps. This shows Chittenden with 15, Franklin with 3, Windsor with 2 and Windham, Lamoille and Bennington with one each for a total of 23.

As of today there are 575 confirmed positive cases out of 7,129 tested, with 29 of those hospitalized. Another 51 people are hospitalized for observation.