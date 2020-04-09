Bondville man charged for cocaine sales in Londonderry

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

O

n Tuesday, Vermont State Police arrested a Bondville man on charges that he sold cocaine in the Londonderry area.

According to a VSP press release, Nathan Clark, 31, was arrested by the Southern Vermont Drug Task force as a result of an investigation into the sale of illicit drugs in the Londonderry area.

Clark was charged with the sale of cocaine and was cited to appear in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on May 26 to answer the charge.

Police say that the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.