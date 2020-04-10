Andover Select Board agenda for April 13
The Select Board for the town of Andover will old its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13 by Zoom. To join the meeting online: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 591-698-258.
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the March 23rd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Mowing bids for cemeteries and Town grounds
6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; B. Public health & safety
7. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Excess Weight Permits; C. Crack-sealing
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 04/27/2020, 6:30 p.m.
