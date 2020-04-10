Andover Select Board agenda for April 13

The Select Board for the town of Andover will old its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13 by Zoom. To join the meeting online: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 591-698-258.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the March 23rd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Mowing bids for cemeteries and Town grounds

6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; B. Public health & safety

7. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Excess Weight Permits; C. Crack-sealing

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 04/27/2020, 6:30 p.m.