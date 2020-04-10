Final hearing on Chester Town Plan; Select Board agenda for April 15

The Chester Select Board will hold its final public hearing on the Town Plan beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15. It will be followed by the Select Board’s regular meeting. Both will be held via Zoom. To access by phone, call (646) 558 8656 and enter the Meeting ID 932 138 291. Online: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 932 138 291 or https://zoom.us/j/932138291

Below are the agendas:

Town Plan Public Hearing

1. Chester Town Plan Final Public Hearing

2. Adjourn

Special Select Board meeting

1. Approve Minutes from the April 1, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Chester Development Fund, Potential Uses: Bob Flint, SRDC

5. Covid-19 Update

6. Adopt Town Plan

7. Solar Farm Discussion

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn