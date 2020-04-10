Weekly gardeners support group launches

B

eginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, the Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT will host a weekly gardener’s support group via Zoom, the video conferencing program.

The Thursday meetings will include a brief talk, presentation or demonstration on the topic of backyard gardening with plenty of time for questions and answers. It offers an open forum in a relaxed informal atmosphere for those who are new to the gardening experience, or have been gardening for many years and would like to share their knowledge.

Every week, we’ll also check in with Chester residents Gary and Domenica Coger, who recently tilled a 400-square-foot garden plot on the sunny side of their front yard where they will plant a Victory Garden. They will share their experiences and progress.

Cheryl Joy Lipton and Melody Reed of MVCA will host the weekly chats. Please tune in to learn or to share your gardening tips and tricks. For more information or if you’d like to be included in the Zoom meeting, please send your name, level of gardening experience and email address to mvca@350vt.org.