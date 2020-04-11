Tully tapped to fill Windham-3 House seat

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

This morning Gov. Phil Scott announced that he was appointing Kelley Tully to fill the Windham-3 house district vacated by former Rep. Matthew Trieber. The Rockingham Democrat resigned in February.

Scott said Tully’s experience as a nurse and a businesswoman would “be of great value as my team and I work with the Legislature in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the press release, Tully is the president of C&H Transportation and vice president of Cota & Cota in Bellows Falls and as a registered nurse, Kelley worked at Springfield Hospital for 25 years. It went on take note of her community involvement.

She has volunteered at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, Vermont Academy, the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation, the Town of Rockingham Transportation Committee and the Vermont Rural Development Council Bellows Falls Project.

Keeping with tradition, Gov. Scott made the appointment from a list of qualified candidates submitted by the Windham-3 Democratic committee because Trieber who preceded Tully in the post was elected as a Democrat.