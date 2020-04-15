To the editor: Derry Rescue Squad seeks mask makers

T

he Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is asking for the public’s help in making cloth facemasks that will extend the useful life our current supply of N95 masks during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The supply of N95 masks available to healthcare workers is still limited, and LVRS is seeking volunteers to sew cloth facemasks that will fit over the squad’s current N95 masks: The added protection the cloth facemask provides will make it possible for our medical crews to wear their N95 masks for multiple patient contacts.

Because the cloth facemasks will need to fit over N95 masks, these masks will need to be sewn to detailed specifications pertaining to size, shape and materials. Those who are willing to help can find the specifications and instructions for the cloth facemasks needed by LVRS on our website by clicking here.

LVRS will donate any extra cloth facemasks we receive to local workers in essential jobs, such as town employees, grocery store and pharmacy workers. This will assist in deterring the spread of Covid-19 per the CDC and Vermont Department of Health’s recently updated guidelines on the adoption of cloth facemasks.

If you are interested in sewing cloth facemasks for your own use, or to donate to non-EMS services in the community, we have added several fact sheets, patterns and video links, which you can find on our website by clicking here.

LVRS would also like to thank those who have already sewn and donated masks to the squad: Sue Lang, Lynn Eckhardt, Donnie Derby and Mary Mangiacotti.

Thank you,

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Task Force