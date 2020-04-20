BRGNS offers financial assistance to those in need

B

lack River Good Neighbors would like to remind everyone that while it is mainly known for its food shelf, it also provides financial assistance for those in need.

“One of Black River Good Neighbors’ main services is assistance with rent, utilities and heat when a family faces an emergency,” says its executive director, Audrey Bridge. “This is just such an emergency, and we are here to help anyone in Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly or Plymouth who can’t meet basic needs because of the crisis.”

Because the food shelf distribution services are so well known, other BRGNS programs are often overlooked. The financial assistance program is one that has helped hundreds of local residents over the years.

“We know that many people have lost jobs and may be facing a critical choice of paying the rent or the electric bill, each of which is important to pay. We can help when you face such choices,” Bridge says, urging people not to be embarrassed to ask for help.

For well over 30 years, BRGNS has stepped up in times of crisis and helped local families. “We are not a government organization. Our funding comes from the people, and we are here to help our neighbors in turn,” says Bridge. If you need food and cannot afford to buy it, or if you just can’t make the rent because you’ve lost your job, call (802) 228-3663 and speak with Audrey or Krey to arrange help.