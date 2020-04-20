Cavendish Community Fund extends deadline for grant applications

Since most activities have been put on hold during the pandemic, the Cavendish Community Fund is extending the deadline for accepting grant applications for spring 2020 awards from April 25 until the end of June.

Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed and the overall budget, including the amount requested. It is important to describe how the project will benefit Cavendish. Applications, including instructions, can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com.

Applications should be sent to Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153, or can be emailed.

Projects, programs or events must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. Each grant will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested. If you have a project in mind to benefit Cavendish and you need financing, contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Peter LaBelle at 226-7250 or Douglas McBride at 226-7142.