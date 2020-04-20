To the editor: Bennington attorney running for governor

My name is Pat Winburn and I am running for governor of Vermont. I would like to introduce myself. I live with my wife and our two dogs in Bennington and have practiced law in Vermont since 1986.

I am a former school board member and currently serve as moderator of the Village of Old Bennington. I am not running to be somebody. According to my wife and our dog Alfie, I already am somebody. I am running to get things done. You may have seen Alfie in some of my TV commercials – he’s better looking than me!

I have been listed in “Best Lawyers in America” for over 20 years and have served as president of the Bennington County Humane Society, the Bennington County United Way and on a number of other local boards including the Bennington Museum. I have a more complete list of my past service and summary of my stands on the issues by clicking here.

I would appreciate your vote in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 11, 2020. Feel free to contact me any time at (802) 447-0100 or pat@winburn2020.com

Tomorrow will be a better day!

Pat Winburn

Bennington