To the editor: Help Albert & Karnie DeCell celebrate milestones with a card shower

Albert and Karnie DeCell of Weston are celebrating three significant milestones this year!

Karnie turns 85 on Saturday, April 25, their 65th wedding anniversary is on Friday, July 24, and Albert will turn 90 on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Their children — Greg, Judy and Verlene — invite all extended family members, friends and neighbors to honor the couple by contributing to a card shower.

True Vermonters, Albert and Karnie were born at home in the towns of Weston and Londonderry, where they attended one room and village schools.

They both graduated from Chester High School. Albert attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph and served his country in the Korean War.

When the couple married in 1955, they settled into their home on Lawrence Hill Road and began to raise their three children. They established the businesses of DeCell Painting and DeCell’s Christmas Trees.

Over the years, Albert and Karnie served their church and community in numerous capacities, and they are especially proud of the many longstanding friendships that have developed as a result of their community involvement.

These days, Albert and Karnie are staying close to home and doing a good job looking after each other. Never afraid to try a new recipe, Karnie continues to prepare and put delicious meals on the table every day. She has had plenty of time lately to hone her iPad skills while Albert keeps up with his exercises and the news of the day. They especially enjoy hearing from and about their grand- and great-grandchildren.

If you know Albert and Karnie DeCell, you can be sure that they would be excited to hear from you! Please consider sending them a card or a note to 81 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston, VT 05161.

We hope you will help us make this special year an especially memorable one for Albert and Karnie!

With thanks,

Verlene DeCell

Judy (DeCell) Stevens and

Greg DeCell