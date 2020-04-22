Andover Select Board agenda for April 27

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Join via Zoom by clicking here and adding the meeting ID: Meeting ID: 983-4663-7102; Password: 789350 or call in at 1-929-436-2866. Below is its agenda,

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the April 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Property tax bill/Grand List – Listers; B. WiFi hotspot

6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm

7. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Excess Weight Permits

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/11/2020, 6:30 p.m.