Andover man dies in early morning fire

A

n Andover man died in a house fire early Friday morning, according to the Vermont State Police.

Just after 6 a.m., a caller to the 911 center said that there was smoke coming from the roof of the house at 3047 Simonsville Road in Andover.

Firefighters from Chester, Proctorsville and several other departments responded to the call and, while extinguishing the fire, members of the Chester Fire Department located Jeffrey Snyder Sr., 53, dead inside the home.

Police say that their investigation is ongoing and there will be an updated press release when more information becomes available.