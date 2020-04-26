BRGNS cancels Spring Rummage Sale

A

t its most recent meeting, the Black River Good Neighbor Services board of directors made the painful decision to cancel the Spring 2020 Rummage Sale and to concentrate on providing food and financial assistance to neighbors in need.

“These sales have been a mainstay of our fundraising for over 12 years,” said board President Lou Krefski. “But we are in strange times that call for some otherwise unwanted choices.” He added that even though the sale would have taken place after Vermont businesses reopen, the preparation work takes weeks.

“We should have been working on the preparation already,” said Krefski. “Our volunteers put in an amazing number of hours to sort and price donations, and to arrange merchandise; but we simply can’t do that right now.” Also, since there will be no rummage sale, and since the thrift store is closed, the organization is not accepting donations at this time.

A decision on the fall sale will be made later this summer, and the board hopes that it will happen as scheduled in September. Meanwhile the food shelf is open for assistance 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone who needs help. Anyone needing food or financial assistance must first call 802-228-3663 and set up an appointment with Krey or Audrey. Food boxes will be ready for pick up at the appointed time.