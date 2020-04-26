To the editor: Chester Music Series cancelled

With great reluctance, the Chester Summer Music Series Committee has decided to cancel our concert series for the summer of 2020.

There are a great many variables at play with Covid-19, and we do not feel confident in predicting the current and future course of the pandemic at this time. This decision has been difficult to make, but we believe that without being able to guarantee the safety of both the performers and audiences, we must err on the side of caution.

In addition, we believe that asking for community donations for this year’s Chester Summer Music Series would be inappropriate to do so for most businesses.

We look forward to coming back in 2021. If conditions warrant, we may try to put on one or two shows in August, but there is no way for us to tell until later in the summer.

In the meanwhile, stay safe and healthy!

Chris Kleeman

President

Chester Music Series