Whiting Library introduces new director

avid Lord, acting chair of Whiting Library Board of Trustees, announces the hiring of Chester resident Deirdre Doran as the library’s new director.

Doran assumed her new position April 1. Most recently, Doran was the evening librarian at The Putney School in Putney. She also has worked in the digital archives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and as architectural librarian and archivist at Sasaki Associates.

Doran earned a master’s degree in Library Science from Simmons College in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in history from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.

She is looking forward to working with the staff, trustees and the community to build on the legacy that departing director Sharon Tanzer leaves for the library. Doran says she is enthusiastic about creating a vision for how the library can best serve and adapt to the evolving needs of the community. In her free time, Doran enjoys hiking with her dog, Cosmo, cooking delicious vegan food, taking long road trips and, of course, reading.

Even while the library has been closed due to Covid-19, Doran has been busy learning the ropes from Tanzer — keeping their distance, preparing the library for re-opening in, hopefully, the not-too-distant future.

“I look forward to meeting everyone before too long,” says Doran. “And I want to assure you that Whiting Library will be ready to re-open with new books and movies on the shelves. We have followed protocols to keep contaminants out of the library by isolating all incoming items such as books, magazines, DVDs and mail. Everything that can be cleaned has been cleaned, and the only people in the library since April are three staff members observing distancing. As soon as we receive the go-ahead from Gov. Scott and the Vermont State Library Association our doors will be open. We look forward to seeing you.”

Whiting Library has cancelled all fines for any overdue books.