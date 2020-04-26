Whiting Library’s readership services continue despite closure

Carrie King, Youth Services director at Whiting Library in Chester, has been busy even though the library is closed due to Covid-19. A digital newsletter, Crayon Tribune, was launched in April for her storytime crew and can be accessed by clicking here.

King has also been working on social media and ideas for the summer reading program. While the library remains closed, King will be offering virtual story-time and a virtual book club via Zoom. Please check the library website for dates and time of these online events.

In other news from the library, the community can access ListenUp Vermont and all databases by clicking the link. There are free ebooks, audiobooks, online courses and information available. You can still contact the library, by phone or email, with questions about online resources and how to access them. You can reach the library at 875-2277 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. While the library has been closed, staff has put free books on the front porch for your enjoyment. The library website is also up-to-date with announcements and links to online library services – local, state and national.

When the library reopens, be assured that the books, movies, magazines and CDs, including those items in the Book Sale area are free of “outside” contact. Everything that can be cleaned has been cleaned. The staff looks forward to seeing you soon and urges you to be well and stay well.