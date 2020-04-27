Derry cemeteries to open May 1

T

he Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry would like the public to know that the Londonderry cemeteries will open on May 1.

Clean-up of the cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. To that end, please remove all decorations that have been added to the cemeteries over the winter.

Any winter decorative items remaining on cemetery plots on May 1 will be removed and disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.

As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed. Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town Office at 824-3356 to ensure that the Cemetery Commission will see that that is attended to.