Derry cemeteries to open May 1
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Clean-up of the cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. To that end, please remove all decorations that have been added to the cemeteries over the winter.
Any winter decorative items remaining on cemetery plots on May 1 will be removed and disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.
As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed. Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town Office at 824-3356 to ensure that the Cemetery Commission will see that that is attended to.
