Obituary: Jeffrey Snyder, 54, of Andover

effrey Martin Snyder, 54, of Andover passed away on April 24, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Townshend on June 21, 1965 to Winona (Abbott) Johnson and Eugene Benoit of Rhode Island. He received his education at Flood Brook Elementary and Green Mountain High School.

Jeff was a master carpenter most of his life. He worked for many companies throughout his lifetime. Jeff was devoted father and pepe – he enjoyed spending time with his two sons and grandkids he cherished more than anything.

In his earlier days he loved to dance and loved being outside. He also enjoyed hunting. Jeff was a charmer and enjoyed a tasteful argument. Jeff carried a loving heart for all things and people. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jeff, now you are with your sweet little angel Jonathan, who went to heaven 34 years ago.

We didn’t get to have him for very long – now you will wrap your loving arms around him. Say hi from mommy.

Now you have taken the Lord’s hand and walked through those gates to a far better place.

You are now watching over your two sons and grandbabies to see they make it through life ok.

Jonathan, you now have daddy to walk hand and hand.

There’s really no way to say goodbye to such a loving man. As the days go by, we will always think of you.

You are so special to all who had the chance of knowing you.

Now the Lord will watch over you as you will us.

Rest in peace and know we love you so very much.

Jeff was predeceased by a son Jonathan Martin Snyder in infancy; his parents Winona Ella Abbott Johnson, whom he adored, and Eugene Benoit; his grandmother Ella Abbott and husband Winsten Abbott; his brother Robert (Bobby) Snyder; an uncle Ralph Abbott and aunt Wanda Bendig.

He is survived by his first wife and mother of his sons, Juanita Marie Snyder of Chester; his sons Jeremy Mitchell Snyder of Chester and Jeffrey Michael Snyder of Ludlow and his wife Kathleen and their children Elianna and Noah Snyder; his stepchildren from a second marriage to Darlene Philibert, Renee Hallowell of Burlington, Clyde Hallowell of New York, Beth Hallowell and her two kids Annabeth Hallowell and Sammy Hale of Cavendish and Jessica Hallowell and his grandson Julian Dias of Cavendish and Ashley Hallowell of New York. He also has three step-grandkids, Jazmin, Jenna and Jacob Beam all of Ludlow by Amanda Marie (Beam) Taylor; his siblings Chuck Snyder and wife Regina of Weathersfield, Marianne Felion of South Londonderry and Sean Snyder of Chester and so many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins – Jeff had a very large and loving family.

A private service will follow June 21, 2020. This will be a celebration of his life on what would have been his birthday for close family and friends at Gina Snyder’s home.