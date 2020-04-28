Police seek help to ID check-fraud suspect

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who attempted to cash a fraudulent check at People’s Bank in Londonderry on Monday.

According to a VSP press release, at around 3 p.m. Monday a woman in her 60s had walked up to the drive-though window of the People’s Bank on Route 100 in Londonderry and attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Police then found the woman had also attempted to cash fraudulent checks earlier in the afternoon — between 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. at People’s branches in Bennington and Manchester.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Marina Pacilio of the Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355.

Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.