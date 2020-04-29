Henry Homeyer featured on gardening show; GNAT-TV’s Comcast channels move

Telegraph columnist Henry Homeyer featured on May 7 gardening program

enry Homeyer, University of New Hampshire master gardener and Chester Telegraph columnist, will be the guest speaker for the Thursday, May 7 gardening group hosted by Cheryl Joy Lipton and Melody Reed of Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT.

The program, held via Zoom, the video conferencing app, begins at 7 p.m. each Thursday to discuss specific gardening topics, hosting a guest speaker and a question and answer session.

Homeyer is a life-long organic gardener and gardening author and writes a weekly gardening column about gardening in the Northeast that appears in the Telegraph and 11 other newspapers around New England. Homeyer also teaches organic gardening workshops throughout New England at garden shows, clubs, nurseries and public gardens and has taught Sustainable Gardening at the college level. He also has been a monthly commentator on Vermont Public Radio.

The MVCA gardener’s support group offers an open forum in a relaxed atmosphere for those who are new to the gardening experience, as well as people who have been gardening for years. The group also has a Facebook page, Victory Gardening in the 21st Century with more than 150 members where you can share photos of your gardening projects, ask questions and get support from the many experienced gardeners on the site.

For more information or if you’d like to be included in the Zoom meeting please send your name, level of gardening experience and email address to mvca@350vt.org.

GNAT-TV’s Comcast channels moving

NAT-TV’s Comcast channels are moving. GNAT-TV’s Public Channel 15 is moving to Channel 1074, GNAT-TV’s Education Channel 16 is moving to Channel 1094, GNAT-TV’s Government Channel 17 is moving to Channel 1084.

After May 23, Channels 15, 16 and 17 will no longer be available. Please bookmark GNAT-TV’s new channels 1074, 1084 and 1094 on your Comcast system.

GNAT-TV is one of 25 community media centers broadcasting public, education and government content created by the community. GNAT-TV serves the Southern Vermont towns of Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Peru, Sunderland, Stratton and Winhall with Channels 1074, 1084 and 1094); Londonderry and Weston with Channels 1074 and 1084. Programs may also be viewed online by clicking here or through YouTube, Roku & Apple TV. For more information or to get involved at GNAT-TV, call 802-362-7070 or 802-733-1632 or by clicking here.