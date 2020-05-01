Chester Select Board agenda for May 6

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, via Zoom. To join the meeting: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 932 138 291 or https://zoom.us/j/932138291.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 15, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. COVID-19 UPDATE

5. Request to place Memorial Bench near the Tomb

6. Request to place picnic tables on The Green

7. Adopt Local Emergency Operations Plan

8. Adopt Town Plan

9. Financial Update

10. Library Request for Health Benefits

11. Authorize Single Signor for Town Warrants

12. Approve First Class Liquor License: PSVT, LLC

13. Approve Second Class Liquor Licenses: Meditrina Wine & Cheese; Smitty’s Chester Market, Inc. (formerly Lisai’s Market)

14. Approve Third Class Liquor License: PSVT, LLC

15. Approve Outside Consumption Permit: PSVT, LLC

16. New Business/Next Agenda

17. Adjourn