he Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry, has started pickup service for Transfer Station stickers and punch cards as well as dog licenses.

The window is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Transfer Station fees

Residential Stickers – $10

Commercial Stickers – $120

5 Punch Cards – $10

10 Punch Cards – $20

Bulk Disposal Cards – $120

Dog license fees

Dog Licenses – $9 Spayed/Neutered; $13 Intact

For more information call the office at (802) 824-3356.