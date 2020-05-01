Derry Town Office opens pickup window Service covers Transfer Station, dog license fees

May 01, 2020

Derry Town Office drive-up window.

The Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry, has started pickup service for Transfer Station stickers and punch cards as well as dog licenses.

The window is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Transfer Station fees

  • Residential Stickers – $10
  • Commercial Stickers – $120
  • 5 Punch Cards  – $10
  • 10 Punch Cards – $20
  • Bulk Disposal Cards – $120

Dog license fees

  • Dog Licenses –  $9 Spayed/Neutered; $13  Intact

For more information call the office at (802) 824-3356.

