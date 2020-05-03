By Cynthia Prairie

To mark the occasion, The New York Times created a database of news sources, which you can access here, and is encouraging people to find the local news organization you trust and to support it. The Chester Telegraph is included, one of only six in Vermont recognized for support.

“Local journalism is in crisis and at risk of disappearing,” according to The Times. “These vital resources are critical to the safety, security and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these difficult times. On World Press Freedom Day and every day, we encourage you to find a local news organization you trust and support it.”

“We know firsthand the essential role original, quality news organizations play in communities across the nation,” says Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger. “We hope we can help by raising awareness of the importance of supporting local news organizations … Thanks for all you do.”

Since the arrival of Covid-19, the number of news organizations that have closed or laid off employees has risen. However, The Telegraph has hired more freelancers and increased its coverage. And while our costs rise to meet the information need of our communities, our revenues from advertising is dropping.

Please invest in your community by supporting its local news source. You may do so by clicking here. You can also send a check to The Chester Telegraph, P.O. Box 221, Chester, VT 05143. Thank you for reading The Chester Telegraph and thank you for supporting us.