Chester Chatter: Ever more grateful for our health workers

By Ruthie Douglas ©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC Sap is a running. Birds are a singing and jump ropes are a swinging. Daylight hours are getting longer and there is a feeling of spring in the air. Somehow one can just smell spring. I’m getting restless to be outside poking around and planning where to plant flowers. But instead, here I am locked inside where it is safe from the dang Covid-19 virus and my everyday routine certainly has changed. I have been on the phone with friends, I’ve been reading, writing and cleaning my house. Our spot on the map seems safer and without much sickness. After about two years of nursing home and hospital stays, I know we are lucky to have the medical services that we have. I got great care from the nurses, LNAs, doctors and the custodial staff that took care of the rooms. Some of the best of these folks live nearby. I am very grateful for them.

News and notes from near and far

