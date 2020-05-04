Chester Chatter: Ever more grateful for our health workers
Ruthie Douglas | May 04, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas ©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC Sap is a running. Birds are a singing and jump ropes are a swinging. Daylight hours are getting longer and there is a feeling of spring in the air. Somehow one can just smell spring. I’m getting restless to be outside poking around and planning where to plant flowers. But instead, here I am locked inside where it is safe from the dang Covid-19 virus and my everyday routine certainly has changed. I have been on the phone with friends, I’ve been reading, writing and cleaning my house. Our spot on the map seems safer and without much sickness. After about two years of nursing home and hospital stays, I know we are lucky to have the medical services that we have. I got great care from the nurses, LNAs, doctors and the custodial staff that took care of the rooms. Some of the best of these folks live nearby. I am very grateful for them.
News and notes from near and farFriends Melvin and Betty Stowell and Benny and Kim Benson have returned home from Florida. The American Legion SAL boys had a great success with their chicken barbeque, selling more than 120 half chickens, baked beans and salads. A big thank you to Jason Tostrup of the Free Range Restaurant and Chris Meyer and Chester Helping Hands for their prepared meals. Thank you so much for all your hard work and efforts to help our communities. Agnes Barnes has been busy making masks, so far 100 for Springfield Hospital and other folks. It is sad to learn of the deaths of Pat Larson, a former school bus driver, David Green, who repaired motorcycles. I am so sorry to hear that Sam Lloyd Jr. of Weston has lost his battle with cancer. Sam, a Green Mountain graduate, was often at my home when he was in school, since he was a friend of my daughter Donna. He later was best man at her wedding. My condolences to his sisters. Have you heard a great noise at 8 o’clock every night? Kevadus Circle residents are whooping it up and banging on pots and howling like wolves to say thank you to our front line responders and caregivers. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, American Legion SAL members will hold a drive-through serving pulled pork and mac and cheese and other sides, priced at $9 to $13. Orders can be made through the Legion’s Facebook page. May is so named for the Greek Goddess Maia, whose counterpart is the Roman goddess of fertility, Bona Dea. May is also National Bike Month. Do you know what year the state of Vermont started putting historic markers along its roads?
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
