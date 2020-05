Chester Chatter: Ever more grateful for our health workers

By Ruthie Douglas ©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC Sap is a running. Birds are a singing and jump ropes are a swinging. Daylight hours are getting longer and there is a feeling of spring in the air. Somehow one can just smell spring. I’m getting restless to be outside poking around and planning where to plant flowers. But instead, here I am locked inside where it is safe from the dang Covid-19 virus and my everyday routine certainly has changed. I have been on the phone with friends, I’ve been reading, writing and cleaning my house. Our spot on the map seems safer and without much sickness. After about two years of nursing home and hospital stays, I know we are lucky to have the medical services that we have. I got great care from the nurses, LNAs, doctors and the custodial staff that took care of the rooms. Some of the best of these folks live nearby. I am very grateful for them.

News and notes from near and far

F

riendsandhave returned home from Florida. Theboys had a great success with their chicken barbeque, selling more than 120 half chickens, baked beans and salads. A big thank you toandandfor their prepared meals. Thank you so much for all your hard work and efforts to help our communities.has been busy making masks, so far 100 for Springfield Hospital and other folks. It is sad to learn of the deaths of, a former school bus driver,, who repaired motorcycles. I am so sorry to hear thatof Weston has lost his battle with cancer. Sam, a Green Mountain graduate, was often at my home when he was in school, since he was a friend of my daughter Donna. He later was best man at her wedding. My condolences to his sisters. Have you heard a great noise at 8 o’clock every night?are whooping it up and banging on pots and howling like wolves to say thank you to our front line responders and caregivers. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, American Legion SAL members will hold a drive-through serving pulled pork and mac and cheese and other sides, priced at $9 to $13. Orders can be made through the Legion’s Facebook page. May is so named for the Greek Goddess Maia, whose counterpart is the Roman goddess of fertility, Bona Dea. May is also National Bike Month. Do you know what year the state of Vermont started putting historic markers along its roads?