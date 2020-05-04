To the editor: No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask – NO SERVICE

We don’t allow smoking in stores because second hand smoke causes cancer. Why in the world should we allow people to transmit a deadly virus in stores when they can easily wear a mask? Second hand smoke takes years of multiple exposures to cause cancer, while one exposure to the novel coronavirus can kill.

At a grocery store the other day, I was chatting with the person checking me out. She thanked me for writing letters to the editor. I said she was welcome and how important it is, to me, that people wear cloth masks in public.

A local gentleman without a mask joined the conversation and said that he wasn’t wearing a mask because he felt that we should all get the virus and “get it over with.” After a short back and forth, I dropped the conversation because it is important for citizens to be civil with one another, and not my place to argue the point with another patron. In my mind, I thought that the man had no right to transmit the virus, or stress the health care system by becoming sick himself, due to his beliefs.

I am also becoming increasingly concerned with the number of out-of-state visitors that I see in the stores without cloth masks. In southern Vermont, we have a high number of vacation homes. The owners of those homes are coming up from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York – all hotbeds for the virus. They are staying for the weekend and going home. They don’t self-quarantine and, most importantly, many don’t wear cloth masks in public. Don’t get me wrong, I want out-of-state visitors to come to Vermont. But after working so hard to get the Covid-19 numbers down, we can’t afford to let them go up. There is no herd immunity in Vermont. Cloth masks and hand washing are our only protection. I am not fooling when I say this is a life or death situation.

So, I am pleading with Gov. Phil Scott to make face coverings required in stores. We can’t allow patrons to confront other patrons. We need a rule from the governor that must be followed: No Cloth Face Covering, NO SERVICE ! If the governor fails to act, as he morally should, I ask my fellow citizens to boycott stores that don’t require a face mask or a cloth face covering. That is the last thing overstressed stores need, and a unfortunate and unnecessary step to take that could be avoided if the governor would just do the right thing and require masks in public.

Doug Friant

South Londonderry