TRSU hosts virtual 5k fun run to aid local business

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Afterschool Program is host a Kids on the Move Virtual 5k fun run to support the local businesses in its communities. Each registration fee will be turned into a gift certificate to a business of the participant’s choice. The gift certificate will be mailed to the participant to use either online or when stores reopen.

It’s a simple process: Participants pay a registration fee in the amount of their choice — $20 or more — then choose a local business from a drop- down menu. The participant will then receive a gift certificate to that business.

It’s a win-win for all. Participants get an excuse to get outdoors plus a gift certificate to one of the area’s many great places and those businesses get the support they need to stay hopefully stay running during this time.

More info and registration can be found on the After School Program Facebook event page by clicking here. Or if you do not use Facebook, the link to the registration can be found here by clicking here.

Current businesses that have chosen to take part are:
  • The Free Range Restaurant
  • Sage Jewelry and Gifts
  • Sharon’s On the Common
  • Southern Pie Cafe
  • Heritage Deli and Bakery
  • Country Girl Diner
  • Maclaomainn’s Scottish Pub
  • Blue Sky Trading
  • Outer Limits Brewery
  • Salon 2000
  • The Pizza Stone
  • Tygart’s Mountain Sports
  • DG Bodyworks
  • Endless Creations Pottery Studio
  • Blair’s Books and More

If you know of a business that is not listed that would like to be a part email zoe.lirakis@trsu.org  T-shirts will be available to purchase, with the money from those sales being donated to the playground fund of your choice of the four elementary schools within TRSU.

 

