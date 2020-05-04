Whiting Library offers Front Porch Pick Up

T

he Whiting Library announces Front Porch Pick Up will begin on Wednesday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thereafter, Front Porch Pick Up will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday or by other arrangements.

To support community health, the Whiting Library building is currently closed to the public. Despite this, Whiting librarians are still providing services to the community and are eager to continue to find ways to assist patrons from a distance. Front Porch Pick Up is a welcome addition to our many online offerings, free books and movies, and kids craft projects.

How Will Front Porch Pick Up Service Work?

Browse our catalog online. You can find a link to the catalog on the library website by clicking here. Place items on hold by calling the library at 875-2277 or emailing whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. Remember, there is a 10-item check-out limit. Library staff will ask you for your library card number when you call or email, so be sure to have it with you. If you don’t have a library card, let’s get you set up over the phone! Once your item(s) are available for pick up, you will be notified. Once notified, come to the library and pick up the bag with your name on it off the cart on the front porch. Please, only one person at a time on the front porch.

Only items placed on hold will be available for porch side pickup. There is no interlibrary loan available at this time. Please do not use the pickup service if you are feeling sick in anyway. For more details about Front Porch Pick Up, visit the library website.

While the library is closed, please keep your currently checked out materials at home or feel free to return books to the drop box on the front porch at any time. Due dates will be extended and no overdue fines will be charged during this period.